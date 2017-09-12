7:45pm BST: Chelsea vs Qarabag FK
- Chelsea play first European fixture since March 2016 against the Azerbaijan champions.
- Qarabag playing in the group stage for the first time in their 25-year history after coming through three rounds of qualifying.
The Chelsea bench for tonight's game has finally been confirmed and there is a place for both Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard. I fancy the former will get a run-out regardless of the result.
Chelsea substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, David Luiz, Moses, Bakayoko, Hazard, Morata.
The game at Chelsea tonight is of course not the only game going on in the Champions League tonight. There are seven other games including Manchester United vs Basel and Celtic vs PSG, and we have a live blog covering all the other goings on in Europe here. No need to go anywhere, really.
I saw quite a number of Morata shirts on my way to Stamford Bridge this afternoon, so I imagine there will be a fair few disappointed fans tonight, with many hoping to see the new Spain striker for the first time in the flesh. Michy Batshuayi will lead the attack in a rare vote of confident from Antonio Conte. Can he pick up from where he left off last season?
And here come the Qarabag starting line-up...
Five changes for Chelsea from the win over Leicester. Thomas Christiansen, Gary Cahill, Davide Zappacosta, Willian and Michy Batshuayi come in for the Blues, with Luiz, Rudiger, Morata, Bakayoko and Moses dropping out.
Chelsea team is in....
Can you remember what you were doing on 11 July? On a beach, in the bar or sunning yourself somewhere on the continent.
Qarabag's players will remember what they were doing that day too. They begun their Champions League campaign exactly two months ago yesterday against FC Samtredia. Six matches later and they have taken their place in the Champions League group stage for the first time.
Regardless of the result, it is a major night for the Azerbaijan champions, whose players will dine out on tonight if they can get anything resembling a result. A win should surely be one of the biggest shocks in this competition's long history.
Storm Aileen might be threatening to batter the United Kingdom this evening but it is likely to avoid London somewhat, though rain and high winds are expected around Stamford Bridge; a combination which never makes for a great game of football.
So how might Chelsea line up tonight, given they welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Sunday?
Eden Hazard made a cameo appearance against Leicester so might be given a bit longer tonight to ensure he can play a full part at the weekend. Charly Musonda has meanwhile hinted he could make his full debut tonight.
Deadline day signing Davide Zappacosta could also make his full debut, but Danny Drinkwater is injured and likely to miss out. Gary Cahill should return having served a domestic ban.
A warm welcome to anyone joining us for tonight's Champions League group match from Stamford Bridge, on the opening night of competition in this season's group stage. We're live in west London soaking up the atmosphere and all the build-up ahead of the game which is significant - for entirely different reasons - for both sides. Teams news should on the way imminently. But how might both sides line-up?
After Jose Mourinho's disastrous final season in charge of Chelsea which failed to see the club qualify for European competition, the Blues are back where they'll feel they become among the continent's elite. Under Antonio Conte they are a different animal entirely since those days and must be considered the best equipped side to emerge as the Premier League's greatest threat for this year's Champions League.
The west Londoners have recovered from a shaky start to the season and though Conte will ring the changes tonight there is little doubt the English champions are in a better place now than they were after the opening day loss to Burnley.
Opponents tonight Qarabag are playing in the Champions League proper for the first time ever after coming through three rounds of qualifying. Their campaign began on 11 July would you believe, when many of Chelsea's players will have been sunning themselves. But the Azerbaijan champions have not come to Stamford Bridge in search of selfies and mementos on what is easily the biggest night in the club's short history.
All the build-up and the all-important team news ahead of the 7:45pm kick-off on the way.