Live 7:45pm BST: Chelsea vs Qarabag FK Chelsea play first European fixture since March 2016 against the Azerbaijan champions.

Qarabag playing in the group stage for the first time in their 25-year history after coming through three rounds of qualifying.

LIVE: Manchester United vs Basel, Celtic vs Paris Saint-Germain.

Now 19:01 The Chelsea bench for tonight's game has finally been confirmed and there is a place for both Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard. I fancy the former will get a run-out regardless of the result. Chelsea substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, David Luiz, Moses, Bakayoko, Hazard, Morata.

3 min 18:58 The game at Chelsea tonight is of course not the only game going on in the Champions League tonight. There are seven other games including Manchester United vs Basel and Celtic vs PSG, and we have a live blog covering all the other goings on in Europe here. No need to go anywhere, really.

9 min 18:52 I saw quite a number of Morata shirts on my way to Stamford Bridge this afternoon, so I imagine there will be a fair few disappointed fans tonight, with many hoping to see the new Spain striker for the first time in the flesh. Michy Batshuayi will lead the attack in a rare vote of confident from Antonio Conte. Can he pick up from where he left off last season?

12 min 18:49 Five changes for Chelsea from the win over Leicester. Thomas Christiansen, Gary Cahill, Davide Zappacosta, Willian and Michy Batshuayi come in for the Blues, with Luiz, Rudiger, Morata, Bakayoko and Moses dropping out.

20 min 18:41 Can you remember what you were doing on 11 July? On a beach, in the bar or sunning yourself somewhere on the continent. Qarabag's players will remember what they were doing that day too. They begun their Champions League campaign exactly two months ago yesterday against FC Samtredia. Six matches later and they have taken their place in the Champions League group stage for the first time. Regardless of the result, it is a major night for the Azerbaijan champions, whose players will dine out on tonight if they can get anything resembling a result. A win should surely be one of the biggest shocks in this competition's long history.

29 min 18:31 Storm Aileen might be threatening to batter the United Kingdom this evening but it is likely to avoid London somewhat, though rain and high winds are expected around Stamford Bridge; a combination which never makes for a great game of football.

31 min 18:29 So how might Chelsea line up tonight, given they welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Sunday? Eden Hazard made a cameo appearance against Leicester so might be given a bit longer tonight to ensure he can play a full part at the weekend. Charly Musonda has meanwhile hinted he could make his full debut tonight. Deadline day signing Davide Zappacosta could also make his full debut, but Danny Drinkwater is injured and likely to miss out. Gary Cahill should return having served a domestic ban.

39 min 18:22 A warm welcome to anyone joining us for tonight's Champions League group match from Stamford Bridge, on the opening night of competition in this season's group stage. We're live in west London soaking up the atmosphere and all the build-up ahead of the game which is significant - for entirely different reasons - for both sides. Teams news should on the way imminently. But how might both sides line-up?