Chelsea host Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday, 31 December, as the Blues look to make it 13 wins on the bounce in the league.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT. Highlights of the game will be available on BBC Match of the Day from 10pm GMT on BBC Two.

Overview

Antonio Conte's men have been in imperious form this campaign, winning 12 back to back games following their 3-0 humbling against Arsenal at the Emirates. The Italian manager moved to three at the back and has not looked back as his team picked up a six-point lead at the top of the league.

The Blues will welcome back Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante to the team, who missed their clash with Bournemouth on Boxing Day after picking up suspensions for their fifth yellow card of the campaign. However, Pedro will be unavailable after picking up his fifth booking against Bournemouth, having scored two on the day.

Meanwhile, Stoke do not have a win in four games and are serious underdogs going into the fixture, given the way their opponents are playing. Marko Arnautovic is suspended, while Marc Muniesa, Geoff Cameron and Jack Butland all remain on the sidelines because of injuries. However, Phil Bardsley could return to the squad after missing for the last six weeks with a knee injury.

Stoke have a woeful record at the Bridge, without a win in their last 11 travels here, losing eight and drawing three of the same.

A win here for the Blues will equal Arsenal's record in 2011-02 for the longest winning run in the league, with the Gunners winning the last 13 games of the season and the opening fixture of next season.

What Managers Say

Antonio Conte: "At the start of the season, not one coach, not one person, not one journalist trusted in this team to fight for the title in this league this season. To have 12 wins in a row is a great achievement, but it's not enough to win the league at this point of the season. I'm pleased that the opinion is changing. I'm [also] a bit worried because, when the opinion changes quickly, you must pay attention," he told the BBC.

Mark Hughes: "The run they are on at the moment is absolutely outstanding, but that run will come to an end at some point. We're going into it with the intention of stopping the run if we can - and why can't it be us? We went there last year and got our first point at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, which proves we have good talent in our team," he told the BBC.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Chelsea win: 1/4

1/4 Draw: 24/5

24/5 Stoke City win: 14

Team News

Chelsea

Possible XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso, Willian, Costa, Hazard

Stoke City

Possible XI: Grant, Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Diouf, Whelan, Imbula, Pieters, Allen, Bojan, Walters