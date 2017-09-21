Chelsea forward Antonio Conte expects Pedro to be fit for Saturday's (23 September) Premier League clash with Stoke City after overcoming an ankle injury.

Pedro, 30, was forced off during last Sunday's goalless draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge after he was left unable to continue following a challenge from Gunners defender Nacho Monreal.

The former Barcelona winger was left out of the experimental Blues squad that thrashed Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but his manager is confident he will be available for selection once again this weekend.

"Pedro is fit for the game against Stoke on Saturday," Conte said, the Evening Standard report. "Now it is very important to prepare. It is a very important game for us. This season Stoke have won at home against Arsenal and drawn against Manchester United. We must be ready."

David Luiz will miss the trip to the Britannia Stadium after he was shown a straight red card in the draw with Arsenal – earning him a three match ban for domestic matches only. The Brazil international also suffered a wrist injury during that contest, although it won't prevent him from playing against Atletico Madrid in next week's Champions League clash in the Spanish capital.

Danny Drinkwater is the only Chelsea player currently on the sidelines. The deadline day signing from Leicester City is yet to play for his new club having suffered a calf strain will rule him out until after the international break at the earliest.

Chelsea will travel to Stoke on Saturday [23 September] having been able to rest many of their first-team regulars in the easy victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Thibaut Courtois, Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante, Willian and Alvaro Morata were among those rested, with Eden Hazard completing his first full 90 minutes of the season following ankle surgery in the summer.