Chelsea host Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday, 25 February, as the Blues look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Where to Watch

Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT. Highlights of the game will be on BBC Match of the Day on BBC One from 10:30pm GMT.

Overview

Chelsea are set to name a full strength squad with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois returning after recovering from illness. David Luiz and Marcos Alonso will also be involved after being rested for the FA Cup win at Wolves. The Blues can go 11 points above Manchester City and open up a massive gap between the rest of the pack, with three teams of the top six not in action this weekend.

The Blues have been an unassailable force at home under Antonio Conte, winning 14 of their 15 home matches in all competitions, including their last 11. The only time they have failed to win was against Liverpool was their 2-1 defeat earlier in the season, emphasising the task at hand for the Swans coming to Stamford Bridge.

The Welsh club in the meantime have picked up some good form, going above Leicester City in the league, which led to the sacking Claudio Ranieri. They have amassed 12 points from their last six games - thereby doubling their tally from what they managed in their first 19 games. Also, their tally of points in 2017 is one more than what Chelsea have managed thus far in the calendar year.

Their hopes will depend on Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has been involved in 16 Premier League goals this season), more than any other midfielder. There is also some good news on the injury front, with their captain Leon Britton set to feature after overcoming calf and back problems. Meanwhile, new signings Luciano Narsingh and Jordan Ayew could also make an appearance from the bench.

What Managers Say

Antonio Conte: "He's a really good player. I have great admiration for him, for the player and also for the man. It's a pleasure for me to see him tomorrow. I wish for him the best, but after this game!" "You work to try to limit the characteristic of your opponent. Sometimes we are able, sometimes the opponent is good enough to score. For sure I try to give a lot of information to my players, to work together with them, to ask them the right way to face this type of player. We know the characteristics of Llorente, Sigurdsson, Fer, the whole team of Swansea, and we must pay great attention."

Paul Clement: "This is a much younger Chelsea team than when I was involved, and that's not good news for a lot of other clubs,. If they can keep that group together then they could be title contenders for the next three to four years. We're all excited, not daunted, by the challenge of taking them on. I've done a lot in the last six years, working in three different countries, learning different languages, learning different football cultures. I suppose I have evolved over time and, for sure, I am better than I was six years ago. Better than I was one year ago. I always have that belief that you cannot stand still. What I did six years ago would not be good enough now. You have to change with the times."

Betting Odds (betfair)

Chelsea win: 1/4

1/4 Draw: 11/2

11/2 Swansea win: 12

Team News

Chelsea

Possible XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Hazard, Costa

Swansea

Possible XI: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Maswon, Olsson, Fer, Cork, Carroll, Routledge, Llorente, Sigurdsson