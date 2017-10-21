Live Chelsea yet to win in October after defeat to Crystal Palace and draw with Roma.

Cesc Fabregas the only fully-fit midfielder for Antonio Conte to choose from.

Watford beat Arsenal in first game after the international break.

Nathaniel Chalobah will not face former club having undergone knee surgery.

The Hornets have not won at Stamford Bridge since 1986.

Now 12:37 Fast start from both sides in this lunchtime kick-off. Azpilicueta and Femenia are central to that with crosses from the right which messieurs Courtois and Gomes deal with.

10 min 12:27 Players out in west London. Last season we wouldn't have been discussing the result of this game, but a new year brings new expectation. This could be a cracker.

23 min 12:14 Once again it was all change at Watford in the summer. A new manager and 10 new signings came through the door at Vicarage Road in what is becoming an annual period of upheaval under the ownership of Gino Pozzo. But this term the Hornets have found the right balance and having recruited well in the form of Marco Silva, who impressed before taking Hull down last season, they have the right blend to stage an assault on the top half. They are fifth after eight games so far and they have all the tools to stage a surprise this lunchtime.

35 min 12:02 Chelsea have named three of their injury doubts in their team this afternoon, but how fit are they? Tiemoue Bakayoko played the full 90 minutes against Roma with a groin problem; Gary Cahill suffered a facial knock which meant he was forced to wear a bizarre bandage in the second half; and David Luiz went off with a leg injury suffered in the first half. They all start today, but as Conte has commented throughout this season are they fully fit, or covering for the gaps in their squad?

55 min 11:42 Nathnaile Chalobah has been denied his return to Stamford Bridge this afternoon, due to a knee injury. He moved to Vicarage Road permanently for £5m in the summer. Would love to be at the bridge ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜­good luck to the boys today. Come on @WatfordFC — Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) October 21, 2017

1 hr 11:37 One change for Watford. Last weekend's match-winner and captain Troy Deeney returns to replace summer signing Andre Gray.

1 hr 11:35 Two changes for Chelsea from the draw with Roma. Antonio Rudiger comes in for Andreas Christensen and Pedro replaces Davide Zappacosta. Tiemoue Bakayoko, David Luiz and Gary Cahill all start after mid-week injury problems.

1 hr 11:27 Watford have taken 10 points out of 12 on the road in the Premier League this season, while at home they have held Liverpool and beaten Arsenal. Can they be the latest side to upset Chelsea on their own patch, where they have already lost twice this season?

1 hr 11:16 While attention this afternoon turns to west London, on the other side of the capital there is a crisis in the offing. West Ham's 3-0 defeat to Brighton has increased the pressure on manager Slaven Bilic, whose future will be the subject of discussions among the ownership today. Two wins from nine this season for the Hammers; will that be enough for the Croat to stay?

1 hr 11:07 Team news on the way from Stamford Bridge, but until then how do we expect both sides to line up? Chelsea have a host of injury problems to contend with. As many as six players are doubtful, which could see Cesc Fabregas the only fully fit midfielder available to Antonio Conte. David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko face fitness tests. Watford are expected to be unchanged from the win at Arsenal. Nathaniel Chalobah misses the return to his former club having undergone knee surgery.