Chelsea's on-loan midfielder Isaiah Brown has indicated that he is willing to rejoin Huddersfield Town next season after helping The Terriers gain promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs.

Brown spent just six months on loan with the Terriers after spending the first-half of last season with Rotherham United, who were relegated to League One. The 20-year-old made 15 appearances including starting the playoff final against Reading and contributed with four goals.

The Chelsea attacking midfielder was delighted to have won promotion with Huddersfield and believes the club deserves to be in the Premier League. Brown is keen to play at the highest level next season and revealed that he is open to returning to the Kirklees Stadium for their first campaign in the English top-flight since 1972.

According to the Daily Mail, Huddersfield are also interested in signing Brown, but will have to part with £5m to sign him on a permanent basis. If not the two clubs are also said to be open to yet another temporary deal.

"I want to play at the highest level possible. I definitely think I can play in the Premier League and you just never know, I might come back to Huddersfield," Brown said, as quoted by the Huddersfield Daily Examiner.

"I'll be waiting at Chelsea whatever happens, so we'll just have to wait and see," the England U21 international added.

Chelsea have already allowed four players to leave the club since the end of the season as Antonio Conte begins preparations for next season. Christian Atsu has joined Newcastle United on a permanent basis following a loan spell. Similarly, Juan Cuardrado has joined Juventus on a permanent deal after spending the last two seasons on loan with the Italian club.

Asmir Begovic has joined Bournemouth after struggling for game time with the Blues last season, and the most recent departure was Dominic Solanke, who joined Liverpool on a free transfer after failing to agree a new deal with the newly crowned Premier League champions.