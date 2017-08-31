Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog

Chelsea have confirmed the permanent departures of Kyle Jameson and Cristian Cuevas to West Bromwich Albion and FC Twente respectively while young midfielder Charlie Wakefield has joined League Two Stevenage for the rest of the current campaign.

Jameson, has signed a one-year deal with the option for a second with the Baggies and has joined up with the Under-23 squad at the Hawthorns after leaving the Premier League champions for good, rather than on a temporary deal.

The 18-year-old centre-half has already played a couple of matches for West Brom's Under-23s and expressed his delight at swapping the capital for the midlands: "I'm delighted. I did a bit of research and this is a wonderful club," Jameson told West Brom's official website. "I've already played a couple of games and enjoyed it. Once we start working together as a team then we'll start winning matches."

Jameson was not the only defender to leave Chelsea on a permanent deal on deadline day. Chilean left-back Cuevas has joined Twente on a one-year loan deal which takes him up to the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, who expires in 2018.

Cuevas,22, who never turned out for the Chelsea senior side, is relishing the "beautiful challenge" he is set to face at De Grolsch Veste: "I am very happy with this step," Cuevas said. "In Chile, we know FC Twente of Felipe Gutierrez. FC Twente is a big club and I see this as a beautiful challenge. I'm a left back who plays a lot of passion and gives everything to the team, like more Chilean."

Midfielder Wakefield has meanwhile moved to Stevenage on short-term deal until the end of the season. The 17-year-old will not join up with his new club until October though, as he is currently undergoing treatment on an unspecified injury.

In terms of incomings, Chelsea are set to be busy during the closing hours of the transfer window. Torino defender Davide Zappacosta is undergoing a medical after jetting into London, according to the Daily Mail, while moves for Leicester City duo Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez are still eminently possible.

While news regarding the aforementioned trio is no doubt encouraging for Chelsea supporters, Antonio Conte's men have all but missed out on Swansea City's Fernando Llorente - the Spaniard looks set to join Tottenham - who hijacked their rivals' move for the forward last night.