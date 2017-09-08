Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has warned that he is ready to do battle with new signing Davide Zappacosta to be Antonio Conte's first-choice at right-back.

Moses, 26, played a key role for the Blues in last term's Premier League triumph in the Italian chief's first season at Stamford Bridge.

The former Wigan forward managed to adapt his game to the wing-back role after Conte switched to a 3-5-2 formation earlier in the season - following humiliating consecutive defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal.

Moses barely had any competition in the role and ended the campaign with 40 appearances under his belt, including 29 as a starter in the Premier League.

The Nigeria international has also begun the new season as a regular for Conte but his untouchable position has come under threat after the Blues signed Zappacosta from Torino, in a deal worth £23m struck on deadline day of the transfer window.

Moses, however, understands that the battle for places will only be positive ahead of a demanding season.

"I am ready for the competition," Moses said to Evening Standard. "We needed more players, to be honest. We have a lot of games to play this season. You can't expect to play 60 games or so. I'm ready to take on anyone that is coming here. I just want to play my football."

Zappacosta was personally identified by Conte as a transfer target having impressed the Chelsea boss during his previous tenure as the Italian national team manager.

However, Moses points out that he also has the full support of Conte who helped resurrect his career with the Blues following his unsuccessful loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United.

"My game has changed and it's all down to the manager," he said. "He gave me the confidence to play in the position. I'm enjoying my football and I just want to say thanks to him, really. It is always good for a player when a manager believes in you.

"It gives you the belief to go out on the pitch and express yourself. I just want to pay him back and do my best to help the team. I feel like I belong. After last season, I feel a lot more comfortable now. I'm home, I'm playing for my club now."