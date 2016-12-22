US singer Cher may have an expensive lawsuit on her hands. The Believe singer is reportedly being sued for $5m for allegedly stealing the font used on her Closer To The Truth album cover.

Closer To The Truth, the 70-year-old's 25th studio album, features the singer's name and album title written in gold lettering with swishes around the font. According to TMZ, graphic designer Moshik Nadev claims to have created the typeface in 2011 and is said to have earned acclaimed from graphic design websites.

The font, titled Paris Logo, was even reportedly used by Vogue magazine. Nadev alleges that the thickness of the swishes on Cher's album cover are identical to those on his typeface. The New York-based Israeli designer claims to have contacted Cher, her record label Warner Bros., and the graphic designers who created the album logo but they allegedly refused to co-operate and continued to sell the record.

However, Cher appears to have no knowledge of ever being contacted by Nadev, as she responded to news of the lawsuit via Twitter, writing: "Weird...Had no idea of this man's Existence. Is it possible to copy-write Type face."

Closer To The Truth is Cher's best-performing album on the US Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number three following its release in September 2013. The 11-track album, which features the singles Woman's World, I Walk Alone, I Hope You Find It and Take It Like A Man, also reached number four in the UK. Sharing her inspiration for the album, Cher told Billboard in 2013: "The first half of the album are the songs that you play before you're going out to dance and the second [half] are the ones that you play after you've come home."

