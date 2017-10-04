Cheryl has made a rare gushing tribute to her boyfriend Liam Payne, by stating how proud she is of his solo music success on Instagram Stories.

The 34-year-old singer – who shares eight-month old son Bear with the former One Direction singer – posted a touching message about her man on the social media platform.

The Call My Name hitmaker shared a screenshot of a press release for Payne's debut single Strip That Down along with: "#proud, Savage" to show her pride.

Cheryl – who was previously married to Ashley Cole and Jean Bernard Fernadez-Versini – couldn't help but share the article with her followers that referred to Payne's number one single on the USA's Top 40 radio chart.

The article revealed that the track has gone triple-platinum in Australia, double platinum in Canada and Ireland and platinum in the US, UK, Italy, New Zealand and Sweden.

Payne, 24, recently announced that his new single is due out later this month, and has spent much of 2017 flying back and forth to the US working on solo material.

But all the attention hasn't just been on Payne and his success recently, as Cheryl made her stunning return to the spotlight last weekend by walking at the L'Oreal show at Paris Fashion Week.

The new mother strutted her stuff like a professional runway model in a boxy grey checked jacket styled with a black satin and lace-trim maxi skirt and matching checked boots, wowing onlookers with her tiny post-baby body.

Onlookers uploaded clips of the singer from the fashion show, with one person writing: ''Our girl walking the runway like a pro!!! Go on girl!! that smile so proud of her @CherylOfficial''.

Cheryl – who is one of the many faces of the beauty brand – took to her Instagram Stories to document the process of getting ready before gracing the star-studded catwalk, sharing a funny clip of herself fangirling over acting legend Dame Helen Mirren.

Cheryl has only appeared in public a handful of times since giving birth to her son Bear, but seemed more than ready to walk for L'Oreal alongside Mirren and models Doutzen Kroes and Irina Shayk.