L'Oreal's sacked transgender model Munroe Bergdorf has ruined any chance of her and Cheryl Tweedy ever being friends after suggesting that the singer should have been dropped by the cosmetics giant following her 2013 attack on a toilet attendant.

Bergdorf came under fire after venting her anger over the Charlottesville violence in a Facebook post claiming that white people were racists and that many did not even "realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour".

Following L'Oreal's decision to end their partnership with the 29-year-old Londoner because the post was "at odds with our values", she continued to defend her stance in an appearance on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire on the BBC.

Bergdorf stated that she shouldn't be have been sacked for calling out racism when Cheryl, who has worked with the brand since 2009, was not sacked despite her actual bodily harm (ABH) conviction for punching a black woman in the face in a row over lollipops.

Tweedy attacked Sophie Amogbokpa, a toilet attendant, at Drink nightclub in Guildford, Surrey in January 2003. While the attack was alleged to be racially aggravated, the charge was dismissed.

A representative for the mother of one said in a statement: "More than 14 years ago Cheryl was unanimously acquitted of a charge of racially aggravated assault. She is disappointed to find her name involved in Munroe Bergdorf's media interview."

Bergdorf, whose mother is white, had appeared on Good Morning Britain hours earlier where she clashed with Piers Morgan. The activist was accused of "playing the victim" with Morgan admitting that he was deeply offended by her blanket statements.

"Of course you are going to get insulted; I don't agree with the way they insulted you, but when you call every white person racist...when you call us a bunch of violent racists, of course we're going to get annoyed," he snapped.