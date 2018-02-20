Cheryl has finally addressed rumours of her alleged impending split with boyfriend Liam Payne at the launch of her Trust Centre in Newcastle.

The 34-year-old singer stepped out today to open her long-awaited charity in association with The Prince's Trust in a bid to help disadvantaged youngsters in her native city.

Looking chic in a blue polo neck and camel coat with jeans and brown boots, Cheryl beamed with pride as she unveiled the new state-of-the-art centre.

Shortly before the launch, the former Girls Aloud singer had faced intense rumours of strife in her two-year-romance with solo artist Liam Payne, but claimed she was not "frustrated" by the talk of her private life.

Speaking live on BBC Breakfast, Cheryl ensured that the breakup rumours would not steal focus from her special day after presenter Dan Walker touched upon her high-profile romance.

A slightly annoyed Cheryl was keen to dodge the topic, telling the host: "(Talk of my personal life) is not frustrating. It doesn't bother me at all as my focus is solely on this and I've waited seven years and none of that matters - this is most important to me."

Cheryl's comments come as Payne has insisted he was "not fully settled down" as he continues to jet-set around the globe amidst his chart success. It follows the report that he has sought legal advice to protect his £54m fortune as friends worry they could split within weeks.

A source close to the couple told The Sun: "Liam has sought some legal advice but he still wants to make it work. It's just sensible to be prepared for all options.

"With a young son and a number of assets between them there is more to breaking up than just parting ways. He hopes it doesn't come to it but he's just being careful."