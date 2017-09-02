Cheryl Tweedy joined a host of celebrities at QPR's west London football ground on Saturday ( 2 September) for the Game 4 Grenfell charity match, organised to raise funds for the survivors of the tower fire.

The pop star, who was joined by her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts, was greeted by a crowd of adoring fans as she arrived for her first public appearance since welcoming her son Bear in March.

For the event, she wore her hair in loose waves and showed off her impressive post-baby figure with high-waisted orange trousers and a crop top that revealed her washboard abs.

The 34-year-old brunette and England coach Roy Hodgson were given the special honour of presenting the kids directly affected by Grenfell with medals. "They've been doing tournaments all summer and the guys that won today get medals," she told football pundit Chris Kamara, who was hosting duties.

The celebrity showdown at Loftus Road stadium was organised by former footballer Les Ferdinand, who hailed from the area, and QPR chairman Tony Fernandes and Columbia Records' Ferdy Unger-Hamilton.

Ferdinand said the 14 June tragedy, which left dozens dead, was close to his heart because he grew up in the area.

"Personally this is incredibly close to my own heart and having spoken to Tony [Fernandes], he was also keen to continue the work we've done in the community since the fire," he said. "A game, giving something back to the people of West London, seemed like the obvious thing to do."

Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah was also amongst the stellar line-up of celebrities doing their part for those affected by the blaze. He scored the opening goal in the charity fixture which will raise money for the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund before being distributed to survivors and towards community projects.

Homeland actor Damian Lewis also played alongside Olly Murs, Tinie Tempah, Alan Shearer and Peter Crouch. "We hope today will be a healing and festive occasion," he said before kick off. "It's important to let them know we haven't forgotten. I'm in the midfield engine with Mo Farah - he's certainly going to do the tracking back."