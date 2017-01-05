The Nigerian army has rescued a girl who was kidnapped by terror group Boko Haram from a school in the Chibok village, Borno state, in April 2014. Rakiya Abubakar was found along with her her six-month-old baby by Nigerian troops near Ajigin, in Borno's Domboa Local Government area.

Abubakar was one of nearly 300 schoolgirls abducted from Chibok. Shortly after the mass-abduction, some 50 girls managed to escape.

Two Chibok girls were rescued by the army in November and May 2016 and a Boko Haram faction released another 21 girls following negotiations brokered by Switzerland and the Red Cross.

The Nigerian army explained that the girl was rescued during an investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

"According to a preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok. She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists," read a statement by the army.

"Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government."

Although the Chibok abduction was not the first mass kidnapping carried out by Boko Haram, it was the only one that attracted international outrage.

It led to the creation of the global movement Bring Back Our Girls, which shone a spotlight on the deadly insurgency of Boko Haram that had previously been under-reported.

In addition to its ongoing military operation Lafiya Dole, Nigeria is leading a regional offensive – consisting of 8,700 troops from Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Benin – against Boko Haram.

The operations have scored some success, with soldiers recapturing key territories and releasing thousands of civilians held captive by the group.

Earlier in December, the Nigerian army claimed it had captured Boko Haram's last known stronghold in the Sambisa forest, Borno state.

However, the claim was quickly dismissed by Boko Haram's contested leader Abubakar Shekau, who accused Nigeria of spreading lies.

Security analysts have pointed out that declaring a victory over the group is premature, given that Boko Haram is still able to carry out attacks and recruit people.

Experts also warned that underlying issues such as disenfranchisement, poverty and strong links with Islamic State (Isis) would continue to pose major threats to stability in the region.

