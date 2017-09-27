The fan favourite officers of the Intelligence Unit are back with Chicago P.D. season 5 but to everyone's disappointment there won't be any romantic moments between detectives Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) as the former left the unit after disciplinary action was taken against her.

Click here to watch the premiere episodes live via NBC. The link can only be viewed in the US. Episode 1 of the police procedural drama will air on Wednesday (27 September) at 9/10 CT on NBC.

In the season 4 finale, Erin left for New York leaving Halstead heartbroken as he was preparing to proposer her. Showrunner Rick Eid has revealed that Lindsay's absence will be felt massively in the premiere episode

"I don't think it's gonna be the next day or anything but I think emotionally, we'll start from that place and we'll feel the absence of Lindsay. We'll understand that her leaving is still fresh and we'll address that and see that," the showrunner told TV Guide.

But love is not the only issue that will be a source of heartache for Soffer's character, as he will also get into trouble due to a bloody event in the premiere episode. "When a young bystander is shot during a difficult operation, the top brass question Halstead's involvement," the synopsis of the premiere episode reads.

As per the episode description, a little girl will be hit by bullets during a police shootout and Halstead will be given the duty to inform the girl's mother about the unfortunate incident.

Titled Reform, the rest of the synopsis of Chicago P.D. season 5 reads: "The district is in a state of change - Lindsay has moved to New York- and the CPD is under scrutiny about the corrupt nature of its institution. Under the watchful eye of the city, the team attempts to bust a gun deal that quickly turns dicey when innocent civilians and children get involved. Tension erupts when Chief Lugo (guest star Esai Morales) brings in Denny Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson) to review the shootout, and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) becomes a key player in the outcome of the case."