Two state-owned Chinese mining companies are planning to destroy ancient Buddhist city Mes Aynak in Afghanistan, according to a documentary.

In the Netflix film 'Saving Mes Aynak' archaeologists say that they have to excavate the Unesco World Heritage site quickly, "otherwise everything will be destroyed by a Chinese copper mine."

Jiangxi Copper and Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC) are in the initial stages of building a large copper mine on the site of the 5,000-year-old city located 40km southeast of Kabul. Mes Aynak is the world's second largest copper deposit, according to the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum. There is more than $100bn worth of copper buried under the city.

The documentary reveals how residents living in villages near the city had to leave their homes because of the construction. In the film MCC Vice-President Zhengou Liu said the residents were informed in advance.

Javed Noorani from Integrity Watch Afghanistan denied this claim. "People are worried because they have been displaced without being consulted or their consent sought," he said. He described China's mining plan as "a breach of international standards and laws on archaeology."

Liu said that MCC will outsource some of the work to Afghan companies and provide residents with jobs. Brent Huffman, the documentary's director, said he is sceptical about this pledge. "Chinese companies have a history of making big promises to third world countries," he said.