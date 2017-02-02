Three buildings are reported to have collapsed in Wenzhou, in the east of China's Zhejiang province. State news agency Xinhua is reporting that an unknown number of people are believed to be buried in debris.

The three buildings collapsed at around 8am (local time) on Thursday (2 February) in Baizhangji. The five storey buildings were filled with people, sources with the local government told the news agency.

Rescuers are searching for survivors, the report added.

In October 2016, four residential buildings collapsed in Wenzhou killing at least 22 people.