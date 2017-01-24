2016, the Year of the Monkey, was a painful, difficult year for many people, with many deaths, a lot of illness, multiple plane crashes and a great deal of political unrest around the world. For those of you who have complained about celebrity deaths continuing into January, take heart – the new year, according to the Chinese lunisolar calendar, is finally upon us.

The Year of the Fire Rooster starts on 28 January and will continue until 16 February 2018. This year, people who are born under the sign of the dragon, horse, dog, tiger and rooster are predicted to have the best luck out of all of the 12 animal signs in the zodiac. The year will also feature auspicious stars offering all the signs a great deal of success in work, academics and creating wealth.

Chinese astrology is a booming business in Southeast Asia and every year, a few months before Chinese New Year, astrologers from South-East Asian locations such as China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia publish a book of predictions for each of the 12 animal zodiac signs – covering career, romance, health, wealth and luck as well as a general outlook, for those around the world.

Many Chinese people like to consult these books for tips on how to approach the year ahead, as well as early warning of potential pitfalls they should seek to avoid.

Here's a look at your luck for 2017, based on forecasts by Grand Master Tan Khoon Yong (a well-known Singaporean Chinese astrology master), Master Thean Y Nang (a famous Malaysian fortune and feng shui expert) and Lillian Too (a worldwide best-selling feng shui author and practitioner from Malaysia).

Dragon

Born: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Lucky Numbers: 5, 7 and 10

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Brown, White, Gold

Compatible Zodiac Signs: Dragon and Rooster

People born under the sign of the dragon have the best luck this year. Multiple lucky stars shine on you, offering great prosperity where plenty of luck will fall into your lap, as well as generous people who will give you great prosperity to increase your wealth. However, make sure to remain humble and share your blessings with others. Romantic luck is up and singles can expect to meet many potential partners, however those in relationships need to take their relationships to a more serious level, or the relationship will stagnate.

Lucky Days for Dragon in 2017: 10 and 22 February; 6, 18 and 30 March; 11 and 23 April; 5, 17 and 29 May; 10 and 22 June; 4, 16 and 28 July; 9 and 21 August; 2, 14 and 26 September; 8 and 20 October; 1, 13 and 25 November; 7, 19 and 31 December.

Horse

Born: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Lucky Numbers: 11

Lucky Colours: Yellow and Brown

Compatible Zodiac Signs: Dog

People born under the sign of the horse have much better luck than last year. All aspects of your life will be smooth sailing as long as you work hard, and you will receive substantial returns from business and investments, as well as rewards for past good deeds. A special romantic star means singles may find "the one" and it is a good time to get married. However, please do not become complacent — do not neglect interpersonal relationships to avoid emotional issues, or avoid lavish spending to prevent bankruptcy. Ponder decisions carefully.

Lucky Days for Horse in 2017: 12 and 24 February; 8 and 20 March; 1, 13 and 25 April; 7, 19 and 31 May; 12 and 24 June; 6,18 and 30 July; 11 and 23 August; 4, 16 and 28 September; 10 and 22 October; 3, 15 and 27 November; 9 and 21 December.

Dog

Born: 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006

Lucky Numbers: 7

Lucky Colours: Red and Orange

Compatible Zodiac Signs: Horse

People born under the sign of the dog have a vastly improved luck cycle this year, with a special auspicious 'Success Star' that offers a boost in wealth as well as academic and career achievements. It is a good year to expand your business into developing markets and you will likely meet helpful partners. There will be frequent opportunities to travel abroad for work this year, however, be sure to take care of your health. This is a good year for singles to find a partner, but those in relationships must make a special effort to improve communications with their partner, especially if their partner is experiencing less favourable luck this year.

Lucky Days for Dog in 2017: 4, 16 and 28 February; 12 and 24 March; 5, 17 and 29 April; 11 and 23 May; 4, 16 and 28 June; 10 and 22 July; 3, 15 and 27 August; 8 and 20 September; 2, 14 and 26 October; 7 and 19 November; 1, 13 and 25 December.

Tiger

Born: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Lucky Numbers: 7

Lucky Colours: Red and Orange

Compatible Zodiac Signs: Horse

People born under the sign of the tiger have excellent luck in all areas of life, especially in studies, career, business and investments. There is also a possibility of windfalls, but do not gamble and stick to low-risk investments because an unlucky 'Robbery Star' could lead to problems. Another lucky star brings love and academic success, but singles should wait for attachments to blossom naturally, rather than hoping for intense passion. Be careful if getting married this year, as the same unlucky Robbery Star could lead you to spend far more than you planned. Also be careful not to overexert yourself, make time to ensure you get enough rest.

Lucky Days for Tiger in 2017: 8 and 20 February; 4, 16 and 28 March; 9 and 21 April; 3, 15 and 27 May; 8 and 20 June; 2, 14 and 26 July; 7, 19 and 31 August; 12 and 24 September; 6, 18 and 30 October; 11 and 23 November; 5, 17 and 29 December.

Rooster

Born: 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005

Lucky Numbers: 5

Lucky Colours: Yellow and Brown

Compatible Zodiac Signs: Dragon

People born under the sign of the rooster have good luck this year. There is very strong luck in career and academic performance, and there is a wealth star that will increase your riches, so this is a good time to sell your business. You will be easily distracted this year so make sure to stay focused. This is not the best year for a new romance, and if you are attached, make sure to be honest with your partner and improve your communication, as there is a quarrelsome star affecting you this year.

Lucky Days for Rooster in 2017: 3, 15 and 27 February; 11 and 23 March; 16 and 28 April;

10 and 22 May; 3, 15 and 27 June; 9 and 21 July; 2, 14 and 26 August; 7 and 19 September;

13 and 25 October; 6, 18 and 30 November; 12 and 24 December.

Rat

Born: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

Lucky Numbers: 5

Lucky Colours: Yellow and Brown

Compatible Zodiac Signs: Dragon

People born under the sign of the rat have luck that is not too bad this year. Work hard on studies and your career and you will succeed, and if you persevere you will have a steady stream of wealth due to a 'Heaven Star' that brings windfall luck. There are two unlucky stars however and you may suffer from anxiety due to misunderstandings, so make sure to communicate clearly.

Males must be careful as the 'Feminine Star' may cause scandal or clashes with colleagues and business vendors. Romantic luck is really good this year and this is a great time for singles to settle down with a love interest they have been with for a long time. This is also a good year for getting married and having children.

Lucky Days for Rat in 2017: 6 and 18 February; 2, 14 and 26 March; 7 and 19 April; 1, 13 and 25 May; 6, 18 and 30 June; 12 and 24 July; 5, 17 and 29 August; 10 and 22 September; 4, 16 and 28 October; 9 and 21 November; 3, 15 and 27 December.

Ox

Born: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Lucky Numbers: 7, 10

Lucky Colours: White and Gold

Compatible Zodiac Signs: Rooster

People born under the sign of the ox have quite good luck this year. There are some unlucky stars but there are also three auspicious stars. If you stay resolute and maintain healthy lifestyle habits, you can resolve any problems. You will need to work hard and let go of small matters and office politics. This will pay off, enabling you to take advantage of bigger opportunities. Bear in mind that there is an 'Emotional Star' that might make you moody and have self-doubt, and try to keep your temper in check. Check details carefully to avoid mishaps at work.

There is a propensity for this sign to suffer injury this year, so be sure to take good care of your health and get enough rest. A romantic star brings love and career luck to your sign, but beware of love interests who might hurt you. Relationships with your family are important – maintain peace with family members as they can help you in times of difficulty.

Lucky Days for Ox in 2017: 7 and 19 February; 3, 15 and 27 March; 8 and 20 April; 2, 14 and 26 May; 7 and 19 June; 1, 13 and 25 July; 6, 18 and 30 August; 11 and 23 September; 5, 17 and 29 October; 10 and 22 November; 4, 16 and 28 December.

Pig

Born: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

Lucky Numbers: 3

Lucky Colours: Green

Compatible Zodiac Signs: Tiger

People born under the sign of the pig have so-so luck this year. You will have new career opportunities this year that you are advised to grab. Beware of additional expenditures as there is an unlucky star. Your judgement may be clouded due to interpersonal problems so it is important to take time to clear your head. Singles will need to be patient and not focus on meeting a partner this year, and people who are attached need to communicate openly and not take things to heart. Be careful to maintain a healthy work-life balance as your sign is prone to exhaustion, injuries and illness this year.

Lucky Days for Pig in 2017: 5 and 17 February; 13 and 25 March; 6, 18 and 30 April; 12 and 24 May;

5, 17 and 29 June; 11 and 23 July; 4, 16 and 28 August; 9 and 21 September; 3, 15 and 27 October; 8 and 20 November; 2, 14 and 26 December.

Goat

Born: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Lucky Numbers: 7

Lucky Colours: Red and Orange

Compatible Zodiac Signs: Horse

People born under the sign of the goat do not have the best luck this year. You are advised to be on your guard and keep a low profile as there will be people who would do you harm. However, there are two lucky stars including the 'Achievement Star' that can help you in your career and studies. It is not advisable to expand businesses this year, so it is a good idea to save money and build your financial reserves. Romantic luck is not great this year for singles, and those who are attached must make sure not to get into fights with parents and in-laws.

Lucky Days for Goat in 2017: 13 and 25 February; 9 and 21 March; 2, 14 and 26 April; 8 and 20 May; 1, 13 and 25 June; 7, 19 and 31 July; 12 and 24 August; 5, 17 and 29 September; 11 and 23 October; 4, 16 and 28 November; 10 and 22 December.

Monkey

Born: 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004

Lucky Numbers: 1, 5

Lucky Colours: Blue, Black, Yellow and Brown

Compatible Zodiac Signs: Rat and Dragon

People born under the sign of the monkey will see a slight improvement in luck from the previous year. You will have a breakthrough in your career or studies but you must persevere as there will also be obstacles. Exercise caution with your finances, and be sure to avoid cutting corners or engaging in shady business schemes this year as you could go to jail. Stay alert as there is a propensity this year for people born under this sign to be involved in vehicular accidents.

Take time to clear your head by having quality time with friends, and try to let small matters go. Singles might have trouble finding a partner this year as potential love interests are not interested in a serious commitment. Those who are attached need to spend more quality time with their partners and communicate openly about responsibilities like managing finances and parenting.

Lucky Days for Monkey in 2017: 2, 14 and 26 February; 10 and 22 March; 3, 15 and 27 April; 9 and 21 May; 2, 14 and 26 June; 8 and 20 July; 1, 13 and 25 August; 6, 18 and 30 September; 12 and 24 October; 5, 17 and 29 November; 11 and 23 December.

Rabbit

Born: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Lucky Numbers: 4

Lucky Colours: Green

Compatible Zodiac Signs: Rabbit, Rat

People born under the sign of the rabbit will have a challenging period this year, however, there is an auspicious star that will help you overcome all challenges. Be extremely cautious with your finances and cash flow to avoid a major loss of wealth. Do not be tempted to cut corners or engage in shade business opportunities as it could land you in jail this year due to a 'Calamity Star'.

Keep your stress levels in check by doing regular exercise and spending quality time with friends, and pay attention when outdoors as your sign is prone to injuries and accidents. Romantic luck is not ideal – singles should check out potential love interests to make sure that they are interested in a proper commitment, while those who are attached need to cherish their partners and spend quality time with them.

Lucky Days for Rabbit in 2017: 9 and 21 February; 5, 17 and 29 March; 10 and 22 April; 4, 16 and 28 May; 9 and 21 June; 3, 15 and 27 July; 8 and 20 August; 1, 13 and 25 September; 7, 19 and 31 October; 12 and 24 November; 6, 18 and 30 December.

Snake

Born: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Lucky Numbers: 7, 10

Lucky Colours: White and Gold

Compatible Zodiac Signs: Rooster

People born under the sign of the snake will have a difficult time this year as their luck is in decline. There will be multiple obstacles this year, but if you face them head-on, you will come out a stronger person. Fortunately, there is are two auspicious stars that will bring you happiness, recognition and future prosperity.

Think before you speak to avoid misunderstandings in the workplace, and stay alert to avoid injuries and accidents. For romance, you must keep your emotions under control and keep your spirits high. Singles should check out potential love interests carefully to avoid being taken advantage of people that don't want a proper commitment.

Lucky Days for Snake in 2017: 11 and 23 February; 7, 19 and 31 March; 12 and 24 April; 6, 18 and 30 May; 11 and 23 June; 5, 17 and 29 July; 10 and 22 August; 3, 15 and 27 September; 9 and 21 October; 2, 14 and 26 November; 8 and 20 December.