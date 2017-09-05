A Chinese woman's criminal charges have been upgraded to manslaughter following death of her alleged victim in Sydney.

Jie Shao is now facing manslaughter charges after her alleged efforts to perform a breast implant procedure on a Sydney beauty salon manager resulted in the death of the victim. Jean Huang died at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital on Friday (1 August) after she was reportedly given a local anaesthetic and breast filler by Shao.

On Tuesday, prosecutors alleged in the court that despite having no medical licence in Australia, the 33-year-old Chinese tourist performed the breast enhancement surgery on Huang at the Medi Beauty Laser and Contour Clinic in the city of Chippendale on Wednesday afternoon.

Court documents read, "Jie Shao on the 30th of August at Chippendale ... did cause the death of Jean Huang in circumstances amounting to manslaughter, injected Jean Huang with varying amounts of anaesthetic in the form of Tramadol and Lidocaine and the restricted substance Hyaluronic acid."

It also alleged that Shao "injected Jean Huang with varying amounts of anaesthetic in the form of Tramadol and Lidocaine and the restricted substance hyaluronic acid".

Tramadol is an atypical opioid pain medication used to treat moderate to moderately severe pain, while Lidocaine – also called xylocaine – is a medication used to numb tissue in a specific area. It can also be used for changing an abnormal heart beat, according to National Prescribing Service(NPS) MedicineWise, Australia.

Shao did not appear at the Central Local Court in Sydney on Tuesday when the manslaughter charges were added. She was originally charged with irresponsibly inflicting grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger life.

She is now facing the new charges along with the old ones, ABC reported.

A magistrate has denied bail to her deeming her a flight risk. She is scheduled to appear in court in October when she will be required to appear via video link.