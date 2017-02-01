A zookeeper suffered a vicious attack by a zebra when the animal went on the rampage at a Chinese zoo.

The shocking incident on Sunday (29 January) in the city of Guangzhou, southern China, was caught on camera as onlookers watched in horror. The Changlong zoo zebra can be seen clamping its jaws onto the man's arm and dragging him along the ground in a two-minute ordeal.

A co-worker attempts to intervene, chasing the animal with a long wooden stick to distract him, but to no avail. The enraged zebra continues to drag the zookeeper around, pulling him from the bushes and dragging him across the ground in front of a giant video display which shows a zebra running free.

The zookeeper survived the incident, but suffered injuries to his hand Mail Online reported.

The incident comes just three days after a man was mauled to death by a tiger at Youngor Wildlife Park in the city of Ningbo, after he tried to climb the fence in a bid to avoid paying for his entrance ticket.

Warning: Footage of the attack may cause distress to some viewers.