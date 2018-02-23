Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's week-long India visit has gone from bad to worse, with some reports suggesting that he was "snubbed" by the Indian government to others alleging that his Liberal Party favours secessionist Sikh groups that want a separate homeland called Khalistan.

A Bollywood-esque wardrobe is certainly not helping the Canadian PM's cause either. Twitter users are tearing into his over-the-top sartorial choices, saying that the colour-coordinated outfits are a bit "too Indian even for an Indian".

One Indian politician tweeted: "Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don't dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood."

This is not the first time that Trudeau was seen wearing Indian clothes. The Canadian PM was photographed wearing an elaborate black sherwani (a type of long coat) in 2017 during an official celebration of the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, in Ottawa. However, his choice of wearing glittery kurtas and sherwanis on an official visit to India has left Indians laughing.

"It's a little over the top. I understand on day one having to wear the traditional clothes, but now it's getting too much," Vivek Dehejia, an economics professor at Carleton University in Ottawa told Canada's Global News.

The 46-year-old Canadian prime minister along with wife Sophie Gregoire and their three children landed in India on 17 February. The first family has since appeared in traditional Indian clothes at least three times and have checked almost all "desi-things to do" list – from posing in front of the Taj Mahal to playing cricket and even breaking out into an impromptu dance number.

Some were quite impressed with the prime minister's dance moves.

Some others mocked the prime minister for trying too hard to appease the Sikh voters as the community makes about 1.4% of the population in Canada.

Other eagle-eyed Twitter users have criticised the PM for making his wife and daughter cover their heads during their visit to the Jama Mosque while Trudeau himself wore a suit.

At least one user was happy to spot Trudeau without socks, given his penchant for sock diplomacy. Last year, the Canadian prime minister had worn a rainbow-striped pair printed with the words "Eid Mubarak" during a Gay Pride march in Toronto. He followed that up with similar rainbow coloured socks during another gay pride meeting in Ottawa.

Trudeau had also worn one blue sock and one pink during a Nato meeting in Brussels in May last year.