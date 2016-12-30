Chris Brown loves to keep his fans guessing about his relationship status. After fuelling romance rumours with model Krista Santiago, the R&B artist is sharing cryptic posts which fans speculate are directed towards his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

The New Flame hitmaker has shared a picture of a mystery girl with his 34 million followers and according to the rapper's fans the girl is a splitting image of Tran. "She looks like kae" wrote one fan as speculations flared up again that he is still not over his relationship with the American actress.

"Karrueche looks alike," a fan commented on the picture of the mystery girl who looked gorgeous with her purple locks and bright maroon lip shade while posing in a t-shirt. "Why does she look familiar. Karrueche??" speculated another. "This chick is a Karrueche look alike," added another as gossips swirled that he still have feelings for Tran.

A day later, the rapper postedanother image where he appears to be on stage. But this time it wasn't the image but the caption that caught everyone's attention. "I don't care!!!! I LOVE YOU," the 27-year-old singer captioned the image followed by a heart emoticon.

Brown previously left a cryptic comment "still want it" on Tran's sexy Instagram post. However, sources told Hollywood Life that he is drooling over Tran as he is head over heels in love with Santiago. In the picture, the 28-year-old actress posed seductively in a Sade T-shirt and red lingerie.

"Breezy's already running major game on Krista, telling her he doesn't feel Karrueche in a romantic way and that he was just playing around when he commented on her page," a source told the website while explaining Brown's rumoured relationship with the model.