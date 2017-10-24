It looks like Drake and Chris Brown may have the same taste in women. Months after the OVO star was romantically linked to Jennifer Lopez, Brown has declared his love for the songstress in a new interview.

The R&B superstar recently sat down with Power 105.1 DJ Angie Martinez during a promotional pit-stop for his upcoming album Heartbreak On A Full Moon to discuss everything from the Super Bowl to his new music.

When Martinez expressed her surprise that Lopez had starred in one of his music videos, he revealed his crush on the singer, who is currently dating Alex Rodriguez.

"JLo bad man. I'm just letting her know. 'look I might have stiffened up a little bit when I was back at the little show. There was a lot of people back there and I was nervous, my palms were sweaty. I said hi. But I like you and I want you'".

At this point, Martinez sarcastically stated that she is sure that "Arod really appreciates" that he has a thing for his girl.

However, a clearly undeterred Brown struggled to feign concern as he hit back with a smirk: "You know what playboy, my bad."

Martinez went on to argue that, at 48, Lopez was 20 years older than Brown. He seemed unfazed by the age gap. Adopting a baritone voice, he replied: "She can get it anytime. 70 years old I don't even care."

Watch Chris Brwon talk about his celebrity crush:

Detailing their first encounter, the father of one revealed he was riddled with nerves because "honestly, she's just so bad."

The pair teamed up in 2013 to make sweet music and he eventually wrote some tracks for her 2014 album A.K.A. He claims that had his business hat on but things soon changed as soon as he saw her. "You just look at her and be like [sinks into chair]. Why you look like this You look good... stop. Sorry, I apologise already cos you beautiful."

Brown's efforts to woo Lopez may be unfruitful but a string of high-profile men including P Diddy, Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony were all successful.

Before going public in February with her romance with Rodriguez, rumours were circulating that Lopez and Drake were an item. They did little to quash the speculation by sharing snaps of their time together, often with gushing captions. They were also caught on camera getting steamy on the dance floor at a private winter-wonderland themed prom in LA.

Fans may recall that Brown's love rival also dated his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, following their public split in 2009. The pair were romantically linked again in 2014 and 2016 after they enjoyed a string of romantic dates.