A new relationship seems to be on the cards for rapper Chris Brown in the New Year. Earlier there were reports that the singer was getting serious with his new love interest Krista Santiago, and now it seems that the two might be well ahead in their relationship.

Rumour has it that Brown's new girlfriend Santiago has already met with his 2-year-old daughter Royalty amid their blossoming romance. As their relationship grows by the day, the Loyal hitmaker has opened up both his heart and home to his lady love, according to reports.

"Chris and Krista are dating," a source told Hollywood Life. "But he's learned from his relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche [Tran] and is going to keep this relationship out of the media and on the lowest of the down lows," the alleged source added.

While the Forever singer maintains a low profile when it comes to his private life, reports claim that Brown and Santiago's romance is in full swing.

"He's showered her with gifts. They love painting and listening to music together," the source said adding that the Asian model has already met with little Royalty. "She loves RoRo."

"But the most serious gift he's given her is the key to his house!" the insider revealed. "That's huge for him because he wants her to know that he's serious about her. He basically has an open door policy with her and that's new for him."

Brown's Los Angeles-based model girlfriend first made headlines in October when she was spotted with the singer at his San Diego concert. Since then, the two have been linked on and off till Brown further fuelled dating talks by gifting his lady love an expensive diamond encrusted Rolex for her birthday on 20 December.

Before dating Santiago, the Kiss Kiss singer was linked to Barbadian singer Rihanna and more recently to American actress Karrueche Tran. Brown shares his daughter Royalty with ex Nia Guzman.