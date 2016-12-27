The on and off relationship between Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran may be over for good but it appears that the R&B singer is still thinking about her even after his rumoured affair with Krista Santiago. The singer reportedly sneaked his ex-girlfriend's Instagram page and couldn't resist leaving a cryptic comment on her sexy image.

The 27-year-old recording artist reportedly drooled over Tran's sexy post where she was posing seductively for the camera wearing a Sade T-shirt and red underwear and commented "Still want it," followed by the wide-eye, side-eye emoji.

Though the comment is not visible now, The Shade Room has captured then screenshot leaving his fans wondering if the Royalty singer still wants his ex-girlfriend back. The Loyal singer dated the American actress for a brief period but they split after he introduced his daughter Royalty to the world. It was rumoured that his daughter with Nia Guzman was born while he was still committed to Tran.

28-year-old model chose not to respond to the comment but fans were quick to respond that they want the couple back together. "If u take back Chris Brown i guarantee he is gonna hurt u again. Hold your head up there are so many sweet sexy guys out there why would u take back someone who publicly insulted u and emotionally abused you .You are beautiful keep looking let Breezy go find some other chick to play ok," one fan commented on the picture.

"@chrisbrownofficial you should've cherished what you had," another fan wrote taunting the singer for loosing Tran. "Karrueche you put a spell on him, you got him!!! You know your worth and holding out...strong woman ..but he is truly sorry," a fan wrote hoping for the couple's reunion.

Rumour has it that Brown is serious about his new girlfriend Santiago and has already introduced her to his 2-year-old daughter Royalty amid their blossoming romance. Therefore, it remains to be seen, whether or not Tran responds to her ex-beau's comment as she has made it clear that 'boys are trouble'. "I exude love in other places in my life. Work, friends, anywhere else. Boys are trouble, I can't worry about boys," she said in an interview with Good Day New York on Thursday 17 November.