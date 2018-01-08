Chris Brown recently stunned his fans by sharing a photo of one of the walls of his lavish mansion with an unexpected mural featuring the warrant against him after his infamous domestic abuse against Rihanna.

This has ignited the rumours that he still cares about his former love. "Write on the wall!! My first search warrant. 9 years later I'm HUMBLE, GRATEFUL, INSPIRED, AND MOST OF ALL... IM A MAN NOW," he captioned it.

On the other hand, the Diamond singer has moved on in her life and is now allegedly dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. But the Heartbreak On a Full Moon album hitmaker reportedly thinks Jameel is not good enough for his ex-girlfriend with whom he shared a serious relationship for years.

"Chris [Brown] thinks Hassan [Jameel] is not good enough for Rihanna—but then, nobody would be good enough for her in his eyes," a source told Hollywood Life.

In December, the 29-year-old singer was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her ring finger. But the HL source claims that Brown is not optimistic about the relationship. "Chris just can't believe all the engagement rumours, he thinks there's no way Rihanna would marry this dude, which is kinda funny really as he doesn't know Hassan at all," a separate source told the news outlet.

The Loyalty singer reportedly still hopes to reunite with his long-lost love RiRi. "Chris just can't help it though, even after all these years, and all the water that's passed under the bridge, he still loves Rihanna to pieces and he still thinks of her as being his girl. It's totally crazy, but Chris still holds out this belief that one day, somehow, he and Rihanna will get back together and live happily ever after."

While the Diamond singer is yet to confirm her romance with Jameel, the vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel Domestic is not happy with Brown. "Hassan is not a fan of Chris Brown—at all—he thinks he's a thug, and a woman beater. Rihanna knows there's a whole other side to Chris though, and she will always love him, even though they are not in contact anymore," another source added.