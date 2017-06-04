Chris Cornell's wife Vicky Karayiannis has made a heartbreaking statement following the release of her late husband's toxicology report that confirms his death was suicide by hanging and "drugs did not contribute to the cause of death".

The toxicology report has revealed that the rocker had several prescription drugs such as anti-anxiety drugs, sedatives, barbiturates and sinus congestion medication in his system when he took his own life.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was found dead in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel on 17 May. He was 52 years old.

"Many of us who know Chris well noticed that he wasn't himself during his final hours and that something was very off. We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgment seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind," Vicky told TMZ.

She added, "Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back. We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy."

Vicky previously had denied that the late singer may have intentionally attempted suicide.

"Chris's death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled. As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second. He flew home for Mother's Day to spend time with our family," Karayiannis said in a statement.

The Samaritans provides a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.