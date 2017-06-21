Chris Cornell's daughters have penned heartbreaking open letters, remembering their late father. The Audioslave frontman was found dead at the MGM Grand hotel room in Detroit on 17 May. A coroner's report has said that the 52-year-old singer hanged himself.

Lillian, 17, and Toni, 12, took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to their late father.

"Daddy, Let me start by saying how much I love you and how much you mean to me. You are my idol, someone I've always looked up to. You were always there for me. You pushed me forward every day, and you still do," Toni, the daughter of Vicky Karayiannis, wrote on Facebook.

"Whenever I cry or feel like there's no way I can go on, I hear your voice, 'Don't sit worrying peanut. Worry is a waste of time, I'm ok'."

"I always took what you said to heart. Probably because everything you said was so smart," she said. "Every time you came home from tour you spent all your hours with us. No matter how tired you were, how many time zones you traveled, you were there for us."

"Whenever I was sick you would take care of me. You would cuddle with me, hug me, kiss me. You didn't care about getting sick. You would stay up all night to make sure my fever went down. And if it didn't, you would wake me up and give me my medicine. I would open my eyes, see you, and feel better."

She said her favourite moment with her father was the time she watched Prince's 1984 film Purple Rain with her father earlier this year. She then said her father's favourite song from the motion picture was The Beautiful Ones.

"Who's going to introduce me to movies like 'Purple Rain' and songs like 'The Beautiful Ones' now? I'm hoping I will find some because you trained me so well," she said and praised her father for being the best dad in the whole wide world.

"I love you and miss you so, Daddy. You deserve your own day to be celebrated because you are the best dad anyone could ever have. Happy Father's Day! Love, Your Baby Toni," she concluded.

Lily said that her father has been her inspiration. She said she wants to make her father proud by helping other as her father did.

"Now more than ever, I want to live my life to help others as you did. I want to continue to make you proud. Toni, C and I promise to survive, persevere and thrive, as we've always done. I'm so proud to be your baby, I love you more than words can say and I will miss you forever," she said.

The Samaritans provides a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.