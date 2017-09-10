Chris Froome has become the first British rider to win the Vuelta a Espana.

Froome, 32, was effectively guaranteed victory after he extended his overall lead over Italy's Vincenzo Nibali to two minutes and 15 seconds during Saturday's 13-2km ascent of Alto de Angliru in northern Spain.

Sunday's processional finale saw Froome ride through Arroyomolinos unchallenged to claim his title, finishing the final stage in 11th place in Madrid. Matteo Trentin of Italy sprinted to victory in the closing race.

Froome becomes just the third man in history to win the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same year, matching the feats of Jacques Anquetil in 1963 and Bernard Hinault in 1978 having won his fourth yellow jacket in the French capital in July.

His latest success takes his total of Grand Tour victories up to five, moving him up to joint-seventh on the all-time list alongside Gino Bartali, Alfredo Binda and Felice Grimondi.

He remains two behind Spain's Alberto Contador, who will now bow out of cycling having won Saturday's penultimate stage.

Russia's Ilnur Zakarin meanwhile joined Froome and Nibali on the podium after securing third place in the overall classification.