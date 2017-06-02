Chris Jericho wrapped up his amazing WWE run with a fight against Kevin Owens for the United States Championship on SmackDown Live in May, after feuding with KO for a few months. Days after the fight, Y2J said that he may never have a long run in the company ever again.

Now, the Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla has revealed why his recent run came to an end. In an interview with Uproxx, Jericho said he decided to end his run as he was turning into a babyface despite being a heel, which he feels suits his character best.

"And like I said, for this one, I knew that it was time to go because you get to a certain level, then you turn baby face, and then that's where you start having problems, because with the baby face you either win the title and you're John Cena, or you start going down through the ranks. And that wouldn't work for me, for this character, with the Jericho character. I've always been better as a heel. That's my wheelhouse," he said.

"And then people start liking you, so you switch, but then it's only a short amount of time when that stuff that they loved you doing as a heel, that they love as a baby ... 'It's just a parody of himself.' And I don't want to deal with that s**t. I don't want to deal with the hardcore fans and stuff like that. I had fun with it, I knew it was time to go."

Speaking about returning to the squared circle, Jericho said, "I have people saying, 'When are you coming back to wrestling?' It's been 3 weeks."

Jericho is now focusing on his band Fozzy, which is set to release their seventh album Judas in September. His band released their self-titled debut back in 2000.

"Originally, it was going to come out in May but we didn't finish it on time, and you don't want to rush something like that because an album lasts forever. So we got the single ["Judas"] done; we knew the single would come out before this tour. What we didn't know is how huge it would blow up."