Chris Pratt is said to be "having a difficult time" after learning about the dating rumours between his ex-wife Anna Faris and Michael Barrett. The Guardians Of The Galaxy star is reportedly feeling the "pain" even though he does not want to think about the rumours.

Pratt, 38, who is "is still very heartbroken" since splitting with Faris, 40, in August this year, is "trying to figure out the timing of Anna's new relationship with Mike [cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47]," Hollywood Life reports.

The report goes on to say that Pratt "knows Anna met him a while ago, but when they may have started hooking up, Chris doesn't really want to think about that. It is too painful."

A source told the celebrity gossip news website, "The last few months have been really hard on Chris. He doesn't know what really happened with Anna or how exactly things fell apart, but they did.

"One thing he is certain of is that he is still very heartbroken. He thought he was going to be with Anna forever and now that is not happening," the source added.

This comes just two days after TMZ reported that Faris was seen canoodling with Barrett at Malibu's famous Neptune's Net roadside diner.

E! Online has also reported that the rumoured couple has been spotted on several dinner dates recently, with the two enjoying two consecutive outings at Modo Mio, an upscale Italian restaurant in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades.

People magazine previously reported that Faris is "dating" Barrett, with the duo spending time together since September after working on the new film Overboard.

"Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks," a source told People. "They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently."

Pratt and Faris were married for eight years and share a 5-year-old son, Jack.