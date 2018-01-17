Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt has managed to upset vegetarians with his new Instagram posts about eating the "happiest lambs on the planet".

On Tuesday (16 January), Pratt posted a video of himself talking about his spinach and lamb meal, in the latest one of his "what's my snack?" posts. But this one involved him talking about killing his lambs after farming the animals for the past six months.

He said: "That's right, fresh farm to table lamb, they are the happiest lambs on the planet. They're so sweet, and then one day they wake up dead and they're in the freezer.

"I don't even know how it works but it's amazing," he joked. "And if you're vegetarian, I apologise, I don't mean to be insensitive, but I did have a wonderful lamb lunch."

Pratt followed up the video, which has been viewed more than 3 million times, with a photo of 10 different slabs of meat from the same lamb. Describing the farming process, he wrote: "We will eat off him for a month. His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life. He was groomed and shorn, his hooves medicated, de wormed, no antibiotics necessary.

"Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day. No stressful travel to his final destination. Trauma Free. Just a touch of a usda certified wand to his head and he goes to sleep. The other sheep don't even notice. It's like unplugging a tv. Then Wocka my butcher works his magic."

Despite his pre-emptive apology, Pratt's first posts in more than a month upset many vegans and vegetarians online, especially on Instagram and Twitter. Musician and comedian Lucia Fasano tweeted: "My mom is a vegetarian and I've seen/read lots on animal cruelty, yet the only thing to truly turn my stomach and make me consider a no-meat lifestyle is an insta post by chris pratt lovingly describing the butchering and eating of his friend, a sheep."

On Instagram, one user called the photo "disgusting and disappointing," while another said: "Murderer. And proud of it. Disgusting."

Others, however, praised the way Pratt described a farming method that is positive for animal welfare. Alan Marque Leal wrote on Twitter: "Chris Pratt posted earlier today about farming his own meat and the comments are as always mostly uncivilized. However, as someone who once was on the verge of becoming vegetarian, it's actually nice to see some people spreading the right word.

"I've been seeing animals being killed for food ever since I was 4 years old. As someone born in the countryside, it's very common. You kill a chicken, a pig, or an ox expecting it to feed your family. It's the circle of life."

And an Instagram user said: "That's amazing! And beautiful too. The only real way to get meat, stress free," while another said "well done that man".

Pratt has previously been slammed for being a keen hunter. During a Twitter Q&A last month, he said "it's hard to beat a good elk hunt" and complimented a fan who bagged a deer. He has previously defended his hobby by saying: "I have a great deal of respect for the animals that I kill."