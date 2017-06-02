England's bid to win the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy on home soil has been dealt a blow after fears that Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the tournament were officially realised. The Warwickshire all-rounder bowled just two overs in Thursday's (1 June) opening eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at The Oval before leaving the field in discomfort.

Woakes was subsequently sent for a scan and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have now confirmed that he suffered a left side strain and will play no further part in the tournament. A replacement has yet to be named, although it is believed that one of Middlesex duo Steven Finn or Toby Roland-Jones will be given the nod.

"A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday's ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh," the ECB said in a statement.

"The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England's participation in the Champions Trophy. An update on a replacement for the seamer for the remainder of the tournament will follow in due course."

After taking 17 wickets in 13 matches during a productive Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Woakes, along with MVP Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, returned to international duty for the start of the recent three-match ODI series against South Africa.

He claimed a four-wicket haul in the opening victory at Headingley before missing the second contest with a thigh muscle niggle. He, Stokes and Moeen Ali were all rested for the dead rubber loss at Lord's.

Speaking after that Joe Root-inspired defeat of Bangladesh, England captain Eoin Morgan admitted that Woakes would be a "big loss" but backed his side to cope without one of their most consistent bowling threats. Liam Plunkett finished the match with figures of 4-59 and Stokes and Jake Ball each claimed a wicket apiece.

"Yes, I think so," Morgan said. "Some of the guys today picked up the load pretty well."

Further injury concerns for England came with match-winner Root sustaining a calf problem en route to hitting an unbeaten 133. However, the Test skipper claimed the issue may only have been a touch of cramp and Morgan expressed hope that his teammate would be rested and fully fit for the next Group A clash with New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday (6 June).

Stokes managed to bowl seven overs - not a full quota of 10 - after a late fitness test that followed the recurrence of a left knee injury. He was not required to bat as England lost only two wickets on their way to chasing down that winning total with 16 balls to spare.