Chrissy Teigen took to social media on Friday (20 January) to express outrage at the way she and husband John Legend were treated by paparazzi outside the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The Hollywood couple were allegedly called "monkeys" by paparazzi and the 31-year-old model wrote on Twitter, "Paparazzi at JFK just asked me 'if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?' – and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics."

In a following tweet, she explained, "I was very kind. Answered cooking questions, then he came with that. F*****g disgusting." She added, "Also, John is right next to me. The b***s."

The cookbook author continued, "Guess we'll find him when he puts the video out. That he edits the s**t out of since he didn't get clocked." She added that he first asked for an easy recipe and went on to make racist comments.

Legend and Teigen tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their first daughter Luna in April 2016. in an Interview with Radio Disney, the All Of Me singer recently spoke about how fatherhood had changed his singing style.

The 37-year-old said, "The sound is pretty similar to my older stuff. It's still very soulful, a lot of great musicians on the album, and I sing a lot about love still. But obviously, I have a new love in my life in addition to my wife, of course we have a little baby girl Luna. So I sing a little bit about her too."

Legend also admitted that he sings to Luna and even dances for her. "I sing and dance to her [daughter Luna] all the time...she calms down when I sing to her and dance with her. I just make up songs all the time. Whatever I'm trying to get her to do at that time, I make up a little ditty. They all sound like bad commercial jingles. I sang one to her about her stinky poopies...Somebody's got a stinky booty," the Grammy Award winner shared.