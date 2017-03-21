Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 11-month-old daughter Luna has uttered her first word. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been documenting her child's growth on social media ever since she gave birth in April 2016.

In a video posted by Teigen, the toddler is being urged by her parents to say "cat", as they point to the animal while enjoying a meal outdoors. After some persuasion, Luna said "Cat", much to the amazement of her parents. Teigen captioned the post, "Ah!!! So many firsts"

Chrissy had also shared a photo of her daughter with a spoon in her mouth, sporting an adorable pink bow, and captioned it, "First bow!"

Earlier, The Cook Book author, who married the Grammy winner in September 2013, opened up about her battle with postpartum depression.

She wrote in a blog for Glamour Magazine, "I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy. What basically everyone around me—but me—knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression. How can I feel this way when everything is so great? I've had a hard time coming to terms with that, and I hesitated to even talk about this, as everything becomes such a 'thing'."

The 31-year-old model continued, "Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn't have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me."

Legend was beside his wife throughout the ordeal and told People magazine, "I'm glad she wrote about it. I think it was powerful for her to let a lot of women know they're not alone, and no matter how much money you have or fame, anybody can feel that. And it's hard for anybody no matter how successful you are and how many resources you have."