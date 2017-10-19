Chelsea could turn to Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke or Leicester City's Jamie Vardy to replace the misfiring Michy Batshuayi in January, according to reports.

Batshuayi had been widely tipped to leave Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window as Antonio Conte sought to upgrade his backup striker option. Fernando Llorente was identified as the man to fulfil that role, but the Spanish striker was one of many transfer targets the Blues missed out on with Tottenham Hotspur swooping on deadline day to seal a move ahead of their London rivals.

The Belgium international has acted as Alvaro Morata's deputy this season but has struggled to effectively lead the Blues' attack in the Spain international's absence. With the former Real Madrid star sidelined with a hamstring problem last Saturday, Chelsea were toothless in attack as they slumped to defeat to the Premier League's bottom side Crystal Palace – with Batshuayi hauled off after 57 minutes.

The former Marseille star is still to score a Premier League goal this season with Conte, who has made no secret of the fact he believes his squad is too thin to compete domestically and in Europe this season, keen for the club to try and find more reliable cover for Morata.

The Daily Telegraph reports Conte is a big admirer of Palace striker Christian Benteke. The former Liverpool striker is yet to score this season and is currently sidelined with a knee problem but is expected to return by early December.

Jamie Vardy is listed as another possibility. The Foxes striker, who was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window, has scored five times in eight Premier League appearances this season despite Leicester's struggles.

A left-field option could be Partizan Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye, who is expected to be in action against Arsenal in their Europa League clash on Thursday. Conte and Chelsea are likely to prefer an option ready-made for the Premier League, however.