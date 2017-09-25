Tottenham Hotspur will be without Christian Eriksen for Tuesday's [26 September] Champions League clash against APOEL having travelled to Cyprus without seven members of their first-team squad.

Eriksen, who scored his second goal of the season in the 3-2 win over West Ham United on Saturday, will miss out due to illness, the club have confirmed, having previously started in each of the club's games to date this term.

His omission from the squad is complicated by Dele Alli's absence, with the England international set to serve the second of a three-match suspension after being shown a straight red card in last season's ill-fated Europa League campaign.

Jan Vertonghen is also banned tomorrow night after he was shown a second yellow card for catching Mario Gotze with a swinging arm in the 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Tottenham's opening match of the group campaign.

Moussa Dembele meanwhile has joined the club's injury list with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino unsure how long the Belgium international will be out for. Dembele was left out of the squad that beat West Ham over the weekend with his manager admitting the club will have to "check him every day" as they aim to determine the severity of a foot problem. The midfielder underwent surgery to try and rectify the long-running issue during the summer and while Pochettino does not think another operation will be required, he will not be risked midweek.

He joins fellow midfielder Victor Wanyama on the sidelines. The 26-year-old picked up a knock in training ahead of a Premier League clash against Burnley prior to September's international break with the club confirming on 7 September a minor knee problem would rule him out for a "few weeks."

The Kenya international has not featured since with no indication as to when he will return to the team but is "stepping up his rehab," according to the club.

Danny Rose and Erik Lamela, meanwhile, remain absent. Spurs are hoping that have Rose back in first-team training within a couple of weeks having been ruled out since January with a knee injury while Lamela is "an advanced stage of his rehabilitation" according to his manager with a return expected next month.