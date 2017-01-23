Liverpool target Christian Pulisic has signalled his commitment to Borussia Dortmund by signing a new contract extension. The exciting winger, one of the bright hopes of American soccer with 11 senior international caps to his name, will now remain at Westfalenstadion until 2020.

"We are very happy to have secured the long-term commitment of another extraordinarily talented player," said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc. "Christian already enjoys a high standing within the team and can become a cornerstone of our sporting future."

Still only 18 years of age, Pulisic has made 19 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's BVB so far this term. Liverpool were believed to have failed with an initial offer for his services last summer and reports from The Mail in December suggested that former Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp was ready to reignite his interest in the £25m-rated ($31.2m) youngster with Philippe Coutinho then out with ankle ligament damage and Senegalese forward Sadio Mane set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Addressing that speculation in a subsequent interview with Bild, Zorc essentially told Liverpool not to bother wasting their time with any bids.

"We have made it quite clear that we are not going to sell Christian and that we are planning with him," he said. "Liverpool can save the effort of making an offer."

Speaking after confirmation of his decision, Pulisic, who was already under contract until 2019, said: "I still have a lot to learn. I feel Dortmund offers the best conditions to do that. I have the chance to play in front of over 80,000 fans. We have the best supporters in the world – it does not get any better than that."

Pulisic's extension was the second positive piece of news released by Dortmund on 23 January. Earlier on, the German giants, currently fourth in the Bundesliga after beginning 2017 with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Werder Bremen, added to their bulging crop of impressive young talent by completing the €10m signing of Alexander Isak from Allsvenskan outfit AIK. The 17-year-old striker, prematurely dubbed the new Zlatan Ibrahimovic after surpassing Erik Dahlstrom as Sweden's youngest ever goalscorer, had looked set to join Real Madrid.