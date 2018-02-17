A 23-year-old Christian who is auctioning off her virginity has released a video claiming, "I'm the purest virgin of them all."

Bailey Gibson is selling her virginity to the highest bidder at Dennis Hof's Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Los Vegas, Nevada, and has created a video with a note from her doctor certifying that she is indeed a virgin.

She claims the current bid on her virginity has crossed £142,740 ($200,000) but the amount is far below her expectations. In the video obtained by The Sun, she challenged other "so-called virgins" selling their chastity, to provide the same level of proof.

Bailey says in the video, "This document signed by my doctor is proof of my authenticity. I challenge every other so-called virgin to publically show evidence of their purity as well."

The young woman is the daughter of religious parents and a graduate of an all-girls Christian boarding school. "So far I'm the only one with proof so if you don't want to waste your money email me."

Bailey defended her decision to sell off her virginity in a blog post back in January. She wrote, "Society perceives me as a deviant, and I am okay with that. At the end of the day, it is my body. I have the right do what I want with it.

"Going through the Bunny Ranch allows me to legally have sex for money. Does this make me a prostitute? If you take a picture once, does that make you a photographer? We all make choices. Mine was to wait. Now it is to sell."

Gibson also revealed that being the daughter of devoutly religious parents, she grew up with strong Christian values.

In a blog posted in January, 2018 she said: "I grew up nestled in a gated community in the suburbs of Sacramento, California. I was adopted when I was one year old, and grew up with very strong Christian values as my adoptive father was an elder at our home church.

"I was not allowed to watch TV, listen to any music other than Christian music, have friends over, or have sleepovers ever."

After graduation, Gibson met her birth family in Wisconsin and spent some time with her biological grandmother. It was then that Bailey met and started living with her first serious boyfriend, who eventually broke her heart.

"My ex-boyfriend was a Christian at the time and I did not wish to have a sexual relationship with him until we were married. Knowing I was a virgin, he respected my values for a while.

"I learned that love can be deceiving when I discovered that he slept with his ex on Valentine's Day. After grieving for a while, I came to the conclusion that waiting until marriage to lose my virginity was the wrong decision, because my ex-boyfriend wasn't worth waiting for," she recalled in the blog.