Flip Or Flop co-host Christina El Moussa has landed in hot water over a recent Instagram picture. Fans of the reality TV star flipped after she shared a bikini-clad picture with her seven-year-old daughter Taylor, and took to the picture-sharing site to criticise her "sickening ways".

"Welcome to the family!!" the El Moussa matriarch had captioned the adorable picture celebrating the arrival of the newest member of the family – a French bulldog named Cashie.

With the pup in one hand, the mother-daughter duo posed for the camera in colour-coordinated bikinis.

However, the seemingly innocent picture – that was part of a promotion for swimwear line by Monica Wise – did not go down well with fans of the HGTV star as one of them branded the post as "completely inappropriate".

Soon other fans followed suit and slammed the mother-of-two for her social media post.

"That is completely inappropriate! I am done with your show you are not making good mother choices," a furious fan commented, while another added, "I don't like the direction you r going in, just not cool."

What started out as a debate over the bikini shots, unfortunately turned into a round of mud-slinging as one Instagram user questioned her parenting. "I agree. What mother does this???" read the comment. Another observer seemed to be bothered by the fact that Christina was posing with her daughter for a promotional post.

"It's laughable," the user commented adding, "So funny when women post pictures with their kids when it's clearly about themselves. So very sad she has to drag her innocent daughter along into her sickening ways."

Fortunately for Christina, amid the backlash, some fans rushed to her defence claiming the innocence of the photograph. "I don't see nothing wrong with it all. It's just mom having a proud mom moment," wrote a user.

While another fan connected the backlash to more serious issues like body-shaming. "How are we supposed to teach young girls to be comfortable and confident with their bodies while we're constantly shaming other parents for doing just that?! This is hardly inappropriate. Beautiful photo!" read the comment.

The mother-of-two has been in the headlines for some time now. Buzz was that she and her ex-husband Tarek are reportedly seeing a life coach to deal with their much-publicised divorce.

The ex-couple announced their split in September 2016, but have been working together on season 7 of their HGTV show.