Flip or Flop co-host Christina El Moussa is channelling her energy in fitness and workout while dealing with the stress of her divorce from long-term partner Tarek. Dressed in casual attire, she was recently spotted in good spirits as she enjoyed some outdoor time with a good run in Orange County, California.

The reality TV star cut a relaxed figure in her simple grey vest and black tights during her jogging session over the weekend. Her radiant smile and an over-sized pair of shades further complemented her natural style.

Clearly, Christina seems to be committing to fitness and health as she copes with life following split from her husband of seven years. In her own words, during this challenging time, "exercise" has been a "stress reliever" for the mother-of-two.

"There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going," the 33-year-old TV personality told People magazine.

"My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life. Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I'm going through during this time."

While dishing about her favourite workout combinations, the famous house flipper revealed that she practices yin yoga that involves meditation as well. "I love it so much, it's inspired me to take a trip to Bali this summer," the HGTV star adds.

Apart from yoga, Christina is also "hooked" to Orangetheory, which is a "high energy, coach-led workouts," as per the website.

"It combines running, which is my favorite workout, with weight training, which I never do on my own. It goes by super quickly and is always challenging. And it helped to get me in the best shape of my 30s!" the home-remodelling expert reveals.

Christina rose to fame with her reality TV show Flip or Flop but has been in the news because of her split from her husband and co-host Tarek. The estranged couple announced their divorce in January after seven years of married life.

Despite the split, they continue to flip homes on the current season of their HGTV series.