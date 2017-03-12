Reality TV couple Christina and Tarek El Moussa are finally letting go of the past resentment and moving on in their lives following their split last year. However, the mother-of-two has reaffirmed that she is not interested in starting a new relationship post her separation and rumoured fling with family contractor Gary Anderson.

"Honestly, a relationship is the farthest things from my mind right now... not even on my radar," the Flip Or Flop star revealed at the All-Star Chef Classic in Los Angeles.

Although she may not be looking to date anytime soon, Christina is sure working towards having an amicable relationship with the father of her children and co-host on the show. "I'm doing really good. I'm in a really good place," she said.

"The kids are happy, they're healthy, Tarek and I are in a good spot. We have a lot of things that we're working on, cool things coming in the future, so we're just looking forward."

Recently, the El Moussas had sparked rumours of on-set tensions shortly after they announced their divorce in January. At the time, reports claimed that the long-time co-hosts even spent time apart when they were not filming to avoid conflicts.

But all that seems to be a thing of the past as the HGTV star herself confirmed that things are good between the former couple. "Tarek and I have worked together for 10 years, and we're going to continue to work together. We're getting along really, really well right now," she told ET.

Amid tumultuous times, the duo are prioritising their children and moving forward and Christina assured that they will be in each other's lives even after the divorce.

"I think honestly it's just like letting go of past resentment and living in the future, and remembering that kids are the priority," she revealed. "And we are going to be in each other's lives for forever, so we just decided to put the past in the past and move on."

As for co-parenting their two children – daughter Taylor, 6, and one-year-old son Brayden – the home flipper already seems to have chalked out a plan with some help from Tarek.

"We both travel a lot, so we're very flexible with our schedules. We both put the kids first, we just decided to really get on the same page and both make sure we're doing the best we can," Christina explained.