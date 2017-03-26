Popular house flipper Christina El Moussa received some serious backlash over the weekend after she posted a bikini-clad picture with her seven-year-old daughter on Instagram. Not the one to keep quiet, the Flip Or Flop co-host decided to respond to haters, who have been "mommy-shaming" her with another Instagram picture. Needless to say, her response has been epic.

This time, the mother-of-two shared a pool-side snap of her children – Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1 – as they frolicked around with three other little ones.

And the outdoor picture was captioned, "Our first slumber party!! ... 6 kids, a dog and 2 moms. So fun, crazy, but so fun..."

What looked like a fun caption was actually meant to be a clap back at the haters, who earlier slammed Christina for her mother-daughter photo in matching lavender bikinis.

The reality TV star tactfully added, "*sorry just realized kids in swimwear again.. it's cali people it's what we do*(sic)"

Christina seemed to be making a point to the mommy-shamers with her latest post, but yet again she attracted judgmental comments. One of her followers tried to justify the onslaught saying, "No one is a hater, but as a mother it is scary to have a toddler being that close to a pool!"

A seemingly surprised Christina resorted to sarcasm to respond to the comment. "OMG 1. It's a beach entry if he fell in it's only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It's not his first time in or around the pool, but thanks for your "concern" aka judgment 3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this .....!!!!" read her elaborate reply.

Although the user continued to explain her point, the 33-year-old HGTV star chose to maintain silence thereon. Fortunately, several of Christina's fans backed her up this time and went on to praise her parenting skills despite being a working mother.

"She is doing a great job of raising her kids. Stop with all this bad mouthing her. She is not doing nothing wrong," a fan wrote adding, "There is nothing wrong with her little girl in a bikini, its cute and she loves it.. If u find someone wrong with then u need help."

"People need to mind their own business! Hope you had a fun filled slumber party making tons of great memories!" another user commented supporting Christina.

The Flip Or Flop star shares her two children along with the former husband Tarek El Moussa.