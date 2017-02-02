Flip Or Flop exes Christina and Tarek El Moussa are currently in the middle of an acrimonious divorce, but that has not stopped the reality show star from flaunting romance with new love Gary Anderson.

As the couple continues to flaunt PDA, a new report claims that Christina feels "safe" and is "happy" with her new boyfriend.

The 33-year-old star, who split from her husband and Flip or Flop co-star last year, was spotted with her contractor boyfriend last week.

Pictures of the two published by In touch Weekly showed the pair walking hand in hand as they enjoyed an hour-long stroll in the upscale neighbourhood of Yorba Linda.

"They seemed so relaxed and comfortable together — totally in sync," an eyewitness told the magazine about the couple. "Christina looked adoringly at him. She was beaming!"

According to sources, the pair has been spending time together at Gary's house in California. "They had big smiles. You could see the spark is there," the witness adds. "Gary seems enamored with Christina."

The lovebirds' sighting comes amid rumours of tensions between the El Moussas on the set of their hit HGTV reality show. Apparently, things escalated to such an extent that Tarek is believed to have threatened his soon-to-be ex wife on the sets.

A source further claims that the designing show's "crew was asked to be efficient with takes so that there was no downtime for Tarek and Christina on set," as "when there's downtime, bad things happen."

In order to avoid the father of her children, Christina would often confine herself to her car during filming breaks. "One time, he went up to the car and pounded on the window," a source shares adding, "Christina locked the doors."

While Christina has neither denied nor confirmed the rumours about Tarek's violent behavior, she seems to be moving on with Anderson, as per reports. "She likes that Gary is so much more mature than Tarek. It's a safe relationship, and she's happy with him," an HGTV insider says adding "Gary's been there for her while she's gone through hell with Tarek."

Christina and Tarek made their split news public in December last year, but have been filming for Flip Or Flop together due to work commitments.