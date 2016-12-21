If you have not already set up your tree and not yet planned your Christmas dinner, it is about time you get cracking. With 25 December right around the corner it is that time once again to connect with family and friends and wish them a great festive season.

This time around, you can also make your wishes a tad more personal, especially for those you know from other countries across the world. Instead of the regular "Merry Christmas", opt to use a greeting in their native language.

IBTimes UK has compiled a list of a range of the festive salutations one can use in other languages including Arabic, Mandarin and Swahili.

Arabic - I'd Miilad Said Oua Sana Saida

Afrikaans: Gesëende Kersfees

Czech: Prejeme Vam Vesele Vanoce a stastny Novy Rok

Danish: Glædelig Jul

Esperanto: Gajan Kristnaskon

Finnish: Hyvää Joulua

French: Joyeux Noël

German: Froehliche Weihnachten

Greek: Kala Christouyenna

Hawaiian: Mele Kalikimaka

Hindi: Bada Din Mubarak Ho, Christmas ki badhai

Check out the video below which shows you how to pronounce some of these greetings, along with the salutations in Klingon and sign language

Icelandic: Gledileg Jol

Irish: Nollaig Shona Dhuit

Italian: Buon Natale or Buone Feste Natalizie

Japanese: Shinnen omedeto. Kurisumasu Omedeto

Korean: Sung Tan Chuk Ha

Latin: Natale hilare

Lithuanian: Linksmu Kaledu

Mandarin: Kung His Hsin Nien bing Chu Shen Tan

Maori: Meri Kirihimete

Norwegian: God Jul

Polish: Wesolych Swiat Bozego Narodzenia

Portuguese: Feliz Natal

Russian: Srozhdestovm Kristovim

Spanish: Feliz Navidad

Swahili: Kuwa na Krismasi njema

Thai: Suksun Wan Christmas

Vietnamese: Chuc Mung Giang Sinh

Welsh: Nadolig Llawen