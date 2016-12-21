If you have not already set up your tree and not yet planned your Christmas dinner, it is about time you get cracking. With 25 December right around the corner it is that time once again to connect with family and friends and wish them a great festive season.
This time around, you can also make your wishes a tad more personal, especially for those you know from other countries across the world. Instead of the regular "Merry Christmas", opt to use a greeting in their native language.
IBTimes UK has compiled a list of a range of the festive salutations one can use in other languages including Arabic, Mandarin and Swahili.
Arabic - I'd Miilad Said Oua Sana Saida
Afrikaans: Gesëende Kersfees
Czech: Prejeme Vam Vesele Vanoce a stastny Novy Rok
Danish: Glædelig Jul
Esperanto: Gajan Kristnaskon
Finnish: Hyvää Joulua
French: Joyeux Noël
German: Froehliche Weihnachten
Greek: Kala Christouyenna
Hawaiian: Mele Kalikimaka
Hindi: Bada Din Mubarak Ho, Christmas ki badhai
Check out the video below which shows you how to pronounce some of these greetings, along with the salutations in Klingon and sign language
Icelandic: Gledileg Jol
Irish: Nollaig Shona Dhuit
Italian: Buon Natale or Buone Feste Natalizie
Japanese: Shinnen omedeto. Kurisumasu Omedeto
Korean: Sung Tan Chuk Ha
Latin: Natale hilare
Lithuanian: Linksmu Kaledu
Mandarin: Kung His Hsin Nien bing Chu Shen Tan
Maori: Meri Kirihimete
Norwegian: God Jul
Polish: Wesolych Swiat Bozego Narodzenia
Portuguese: Feliz Natal
Russian: Srozhdestovm Kristovim
Spanish: Feliz Navidad
Swahili: Kuwa na Krismasi njema
Thai: Suksun Wan Christmas
Vietnamese: Chuc Mung Giang Sinh
Welsh: Nadolig Llawen