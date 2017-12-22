Christmas is here and we are ready to visit home, celebrate the season with friends and family, and make the most of the holidays. The Christmas fun never seems to end, but what about those working in space – the astronauts aboard International Space Station, flying 400km above Earth?

Although ISS crew-members cannot drop their missions and come back home, they do make merry with all they've got. This year, it will be the 18th Christmas to be celebrated on the space station and six astronauts – three from Nasa, two from Roscosmos, and one from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency – are gearing up to celebrate during their day offs.

Festive foods such as gingerbread, cookies, and cocoa will be served and the station will be decorated with trees carrying colourful ornaments and stockings just like it has been all these years.

On 21 December, just a few days ahead of Christmas 2017, Nasa shared a beautiful video showing how astronauts have celebrated the festive season over the years. The video compilation shows Expedition 6, 10, 26, 35, and 50 crew members making merry on a beautifully decorated space station.

Over the years, astronauts have added their unique touch to the celebrations; from moving decorations from one module to another to increasing the number of trees and Santa hats at the station.

Last year, the six-member Expedition 50 crew from France, Russia and the US shared the Christmas meal, decorated the station with socks, trees, and even sent out festive greetings all while enjoying the light-duty weekend. Meanwhile, in 2014, along with decorations, the astronauts even put out Milk and cookies for Santa.

No matter where you are, Earth or Space, Christmas is always fun!