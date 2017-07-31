Scientists have found new clues that inflammation is a driver of chronic fatigue syndrome, a still mysterious condition that affects about 250,000 people in Britain. They have identified novel biomarkers of the disease in patients' blood – 17 immune-system signalling proteins known as cytokines.

The causes of chronic fatigue syndrome are still uncertain, despite more and more scientists dedicating time to studying the condition. It has attracted a lot of controversy in recent years, as scientists and people in the general public wondered whether the condition could be classified as a physical illness at all.

Now, influential institutions such as the World Health Organization and the Royal College of Physicians in the UK have said that chronic fatigue syndrome is real, but they do not know why it develops in some people, women in particular, nor how to improve diagnosis and treatment.

Signs of inflammation have previously been documented in chronic fatigue syndrome patients, pointing to potential causes, but the data was limited and contradictory at times. In a study now published in PNAS, scientists have worked with more patients to identify markers of inflammation at an unprecedented scale.

"There's been a great deal of controversy and confusion surrounding ME/CFS - even whether it is an actual disease," said senior author Mark Davis of Stanford University in a statement. "Our findings show clearly that it's an inflammatory disease and provide a solid basis for a diagnostic blood test."

Cytokines in the blood

The scientists collected and analysed blood samples from 192 patients as well as from 392 healthy control subjects. The average age of patients and controls was about 50, and most patients had had symptoms of the condition for more than 10 years.

The researchers identified what cytokines were present in the blood of patients. They found that some cytokine levels were lower in patients with mild forms of the condition than in control subjects. However, they were much more elevated in patients with severe symptoms.

A total of 17 cytokines in particular were associated with severe manifestations of the disease, 13 of which were proteins that promote inflammation - the immune system's normal response to injuries. These cytokines likely contribute to the flu-like symptoms reported by patients, which are characteristic of inflammation-driven diseases.

These findings suggest that the immune system plays a crucial role in development of the disease and confirms what scientists previously suspected - that inflammation is central to the symptoms of of chronic fatigue syndrome.

The scientists believe that the different levels of cytokines may reflect different genetic predispositions among patients to progress to mild versus severe disease.

At present, the difficulty to diagnose chronic fatigue syndrome is a major problem, as it means that many patients are not identified, or are caught very late. This study could form the basis for the development of new blood tests to diagnose people more accurately and to assess the severity of their condition.

