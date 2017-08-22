A brutal drugs gang calling themselves the "Chyna Crew" kidnapped and raped a woman to "take revenge" on a rival drugs gang in a series of shocking crimes.

Abdirahman Abukar, 19, Abdirahman Kadir, 21, and Ibrahim Mohammed, 18, who were of Somalian origin and all members of the Birmingham-based drugs gang, humiliated and sexually assaulted a woman who was believed to be a runner for other drug dealers.

The drugs gang, who have been sentenced to a total of 61 years, tried to take over the lucrative heroin and cocaine drugs market in Exeter when they committed three horrific crimes in the city.

Exeter Crown Court heard how a 28-year-old woman was raped by all three men whilst being held at knifepoint, slapped, ordered to kiss their feet, drink toilet water, and address them as "King Chyna".

They also told the woman, whom they recognised from a rival gang, that they would "pimp her out" after she was kidnapped.

In a separate incident, the court heard how the gang believed one of their associates, 22-year-old Amber Olivia, was being held by a rival operation so stormed the home.

The trio blasted the door of a suspected rival dealer's home with a shotgun and stabbed a man also believed to have been dealing heroin in the city.

A third attack was on a rival dealer who was stabbed from behind outside a pub, with wounds to his chest, legs and buttocks, the court heard.

Feud and turf war

Abukar, and Kadir, were jailed for 23 years and Mohammed, 18, for 15 years after they were all found guilty of rape, false imprisonment, kidnap and wounding with intent.

Abukar and Kadir were found guilty of possession of the shotgun with intent to endanger life or cause fear of violence.

Olivia was found guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of heroin with intent to supply.

Handing down lengthy sentences, Judge Mercer QC said according to Devon Live: "To establish or reinforce your position and that of your gang as suppliers of cocaine and heroin you became involved in a feud or turf war with rival drugs dealers.

"It involved the kidnap and rape by each of you in turns of a vulnerable young woman who had been involved in a rival gang. You threatened, humiliated and kidnapped her and used her for your sexual satisfaction - you raped her. She submitted to what you did because she was terrified and you caused her untold damage.

Olivia will be sentenced on Wednesday (23 August).