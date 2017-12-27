After Kate Upton, Emily Rajawotski, Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell and many others who rocked the Love Advent calendar, Ciara sizzles in the 26th instalment of the annual calendar, which is inspired by the female empowerment theme.

The American singer welcomed her daughter Sienna Princess with husband Russell Wilson in April. In the video, she shows off her incredible figure as she dances seductively. The video opens with Ciara in thigh-high boots and sporting a retro-styled hairdo swinging a furry jacket.

In the softly-lit video, the 32-year-old takes off her jacket and T-shirt and shows off a black-laced pink satin bra. Ciara has shared the video on her official Instagram account, and fans are calling it: "Effortless. Sexy yet classy"

One user wrote, "Giving me Flash Dance vibes. Beautifully & tastefully done @ciara ..love it & you," another excitedly wrote, "Yes!!!! This beat reminded me of 1950s home wife and 1980s club scene combined ♥️ you look like a GROWN SEXY WOMAN! Go Ciara."

Complimenting her, a user wrote a short tribute and urged her to keep "shining". The comment reads, "Looking fabulously flawless Servin that sizzling hot sultry love your confidence the way you express yourself & keeping it real! #womenempowerment Keep shining Queen @ciara & being the beautiful strong woman that you are inside & out! You Fabulously Rock!

The mum-of-two also opened up about unapologetic sexy women in an interview with Love Magazine. She said: "2017 has proven to be the year of the woman and what better way to celebrate female empowerment than a month of unapologetically strong and sexy women."

She continued: "Empowerment is about freedom of expression and it's always amazing to see women being confident in their own skin."

Ciara, who married Wilson in 2016, is a mother to eight-month-old Sienna and three-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn with ex-fiance Future.

The Goodies singer recently spoke about the "different connection" she felt with daughter Sienna. She told Instyle Magazine: "I think for a woman there's something even deeper about having a baby girl."

She added: "Knowing the experiences I've gone through in this world, I just want the best for my daughter. I want the best for my son too, but it's just a very different connection."

The Ride singer said she felt empowered while being pregnant with Sienna. Ciara recalled: "I felt more empowered than ever when I was pregnant with Sienna. I made 90% of my upcoming album while I was pregnant, and I want to show her by example that there's absolutely nothing she can't do."