Get ready for a lorra lorra laughs, because Blind Date is making its comeback. The classic dating game show, which aired on ITV from 1985-2003, is being revived by Channel 5.

"Blind Date is the original dating show and it's huge news to bring it back," a source told The Sun. "It's a classic format that will be rebooted to make it young, sexy and modern. Expect sparks to fly.

Fronted by the late great Cilla Black, Blind Date matched up single hopeful three potential dates who sat behind a screen. After asking just three questions to determine compatibility they would finally come face to face before heading off to a romantic destination for their date.

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, the late Mark Speight and children's TV presenter Ortis Deley are just a few celebrities that appeared on the show looking for love prior to their fame.

While the original premise is still in place, The Sun's insider revealed that it has had a modern-day makeover. The insider added: "In an age of Tinder, you have got to earn the right to love on this show."

So Television – the company behind The Graham Norton Show – and Stellify Media – a company part-owned by Sony Pictures Television – will produce the new series, which Channel 5 bosses hope emulates the success of its predecessor while will appealing to "a new generation of viewers" Interestingly, the new episodes will reportedly air on a Friday night.

There is fierce competition in the dating game category thanks to ITV's Take Me Out, fronted by Paddy McGuinness, and Meet The Parents, hosted by Holly Willoughby.

Although Channel 5 has yet to officially announce a host, the Sun reports that Vicky Pattison is the current favourite. The former reality star has hosted I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! and has been a regular panellist on Loose Women since early 2016.

Pop star Olly Murs, Georgia May Foote and Helen Flanagan has also been linked to the coveted gig.